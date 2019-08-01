Less than a month to claim mis-sold PPI: Here's what you need to know about getting money back

Customers have less than a month to submit their applications to receive money back from mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI).

Around 64 million PPI policies are thought to have been sold in the UK, mostly between 1990 and 2010, but some date as far back as the 1970s.

PPI was designed to cover repayments in certain circumstances where people could not meet the costs themselves, for example if they were made redundant or could not work due to an accident, illness or death.

Banks have set aside billions to pay for PPI refunds and compensation.

So far, more than £35.7bn has been repaid to customers since January 2011.

The deadline to claim back possible mis-sold PPI finishes on August 29, 2019.

Any money that is not claimed back will be reinvested in the banks who are offering refunds.

Here's what you need to know about PPI, answered by consumers' association Which?