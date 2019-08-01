- ITV Report
Mother guilty of murdering her two young daughters who 'got in the way' of her lifestyle
A mother has been found guilty of murdering her two young daughters after they "got in the way" of her lifestyle.
Louise Porton had denied killing three-year-old Lexi Draper and 17-month-old Scarlett Vaughan, but was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court after a five-week trial on Thursday.
Jurors heard Porton accepted 41 friend requests on a dating app just a day after the first child Lexi died and was described by prosecutors as being "calm and emotionless" following Scarlett's death.
While Lexi was ill in hospital, just over a week before she died, Porton took topless photos in the toilets and was arranging to perform sex acts for money with a man she had met through a website.
The 23-year-old, of Skiddaw, Rugby, Warwickshire, suffocated Lexi in the early hours of January 15 last year and was then heard "laughing" at a funeral parlour two days before killing Scarlett on February 1.
During her trial, the court heard that th funeral arranger present said he saw Porton using FaceTime to speak to a man.
Following Parton's arrest, police seized her phone where they found disturbing online searches, including how long it took a dead body to "go cold up to the shoulder" and "five weird things that happen when you die".
Prosector Oliver Saxby QC said specialist doctors could find "no natural reasons" why either child had died.
Both children had symptoms consistent with deliberate airway obstruction. Scarlett had signs of bleeding in her neck tissue, which suggest she had significant pressure placed around her airways.
Two weeks before her death, Lexi was taken to hospital with an apparent chest infection. While in hospital, her mother took topless photographs in the toilets, prosecutor said.
Following Lexi's release from hospital on January 4, Porton searched "can you actually die if you have a blocked nose and cover your mouth with tape" online.
Porton also searched "how long after drowning can someone be resuscitated?" and accessed an article called "Toddler brought back to life after nearly drowning", jurors heard.