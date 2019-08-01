Love Island USA renewed for second series

Love Island is about the friendships that develop between contestants as much as the romantic relationships. Credit: ITV Pictures

Love Island will return for a second season in the US, it has been announced. TV network CBS has renewed the dating reality series - which is currently airing in the country - and it will return in 2020. The programme, based on the popular ITV2 series, has been a hit with US fans after finding a second home in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji.

The show has expanded CBS's summer audience and allowed the network to reach a younger and more female-heavy demographic. It comes after Love Island UK earned bumper ratings for its final on Monday night.

Love birds Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won this year's Love Island. Credit: ITV Pictures

More than 3.6 million people tuned in to watch Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea named surprise winners, making it the most watched Love Island final ever.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said: "The passion of Love Island's audience is incredible. "The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network. We love the show's creative execution and can't wait for next season."

400,000 Fans streamed the Love Island final on their phones and tablets.