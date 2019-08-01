Union demands inquiry into Reading scaffolding collapse that injured three

Britain’s biggest trade union has demanded health and safety inspectors launch an urgent inquiry into a scaffolding collapse that landed three people in hospital. Unite, which represents construction workers, said an inquiry into the incident at a demolition site in Reading town centre was “essential” in order to learn lessons. The collapse saw “bricks and wood going flying” amid “a cloud of rubble smoke” as people fled the scene. A site worker at the former Friars Walk Shopping Centre was treated for a head injury, while a man and a woman were treated for suspected shock and an ankle injury, respectively.

Emergency services at the scene in Reading Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

None of the three was seriously hurt, but all were taken to hospital following the incident in Garrard Street, shortly after 11.15am on Thursday. Emergency staff could be seen with dogs searching the wreckage at around 3pm. Unite national officer Jerry Swain said: “A full inquiry must not just include the immediate reasons for the scaffolding collapse but also examine whether the work had been sub-let, were

all the workers on site properly employed, and did they all have the appropriate skills and training. “It is essential that we learn the lessons from this accident to prevent similar serious incidents in the future.” A personal assistant who gave her name only as Amy told PA she was having coffee on the 14th floor of the nearby Thames Tower building when she saw the scaffolding move.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “I thought ‘that’s moving way too fast’ and then it just collapsed. “I saw people running away from it. It was like a movie. Bricks and wood going flying and a cloud of rubble smoke. “There was a lady at the end who just didn’t make it. It sort of just covered her as it fell. “She was maybe in her 60s. I saw her being pulled out and put in the recovery position. She was moving around so I think she was OK. “There was a worker in the rubble as it fell but his fall looked like it was broken and he was able to jump out of it. “I think it could have been a lot worse. The people that were there had a very lucky escape. It was quite traumatising.”

Emergency personnel at the scene of the scaffolding collapse Credit: Twitter feed of @thegavinharris/PA