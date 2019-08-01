Mental health app could help young people who self-harm – research

A smartphone app designed to manage negative emotions and periods of anxiety could help to reduce self-harm in young people, according to research.

BlueIce is a prescribed app – meaning access must be given through medical professionals – and is designed to be used alongside traditional face-to-face therapies.

It was developed by clinical psychologist Professor Paul Stallard, of the University of Bath, in conjunction with patient groups.

A series of papers published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research suggest that it could help to tackle self-harm in young people.

Prof Stallard, who is head of psychological therapies for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, said the idea for the app came through his work with child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

“Many of the young people I was working with were self-harming but nearly all had their mobile phone close by,” he said.

“Our young people’s participation group at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust thought that a smartphone app could be a way of helping at times of distress, and with their input we produced BlueIce.