NASA satellite finds new 'super-Earth' that could have liquid water and support life

A new Earth-like planet has been found by a NASA satellite that may be warm enough for liquid water to flow – and could be home to life.

The new world - named GJ 357 d - could be up to twice the size of Earth and orbits a star, GJ 357, which is one third the mass of the Sun and 40% cooler.

Little is known about GJ 357 d but scientists say the planet weighs 6.1 times the Earth’s mass and would be as cold as -53C on the surface without an atmosphere.

With an atmosphere, however, it could be a different story.

Diana Kossakowski, from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, who co-authored the paper in Astronomy & Astrophysics, said: “GJ 357 d is located within the outer edge of its star’s habitable zone, where it receives about the same amount of stellar energy from its star as Mars does from the Sun.

“If the planet has a dense atmosphere, which will take future studies to determine, it could trap enough heat to warm the planet and allow liquid water on its surface.”