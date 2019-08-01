North Korea ‘launches third weapons test in just over a week’

South Korea’s military said North Korea has fired unidentified projectiles twice into the sea off its eastern coast in its third weapons tests in just over a week.

North Korea’s increased testing activity is seen as brinkmanship aimed at increasing pressure on Seoul and Washington over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations.

Seoul’s joint chiefs of staff said the launches were conducted at 2.59am and 3.23am local time from an eastern coastal area but did not immediately confirm how many projectiles were fired or how far they flew.

North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles on July 25 and conducted what it described as a test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system on Wednesday.