Osama bin Laden's son Hamza dead, US officials say

Osama bin Laden’s son and potential successor of terrorist group al-Qaeda is dead, according to three US officials.

The officials have not revealed where or when Hamza bin Laden died or if the US had anything to do with his death, according to NBC News.

US President Donald Trump told reporters: “I don’t want to comment on that,” when asked on Wednesday about the reports.

Hamza bin Laden - who is believed to have been born in 1989 - last made a public statement in 2018 through al-Qaeda’s media arm when he threatened Saudi Arabia and encouraged the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.