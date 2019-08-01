- ITV Report
-
Pair charged with murder over death of woman on Shetland Islands
Two people have appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman on the Shetland Islands.
Tracey Walker, 40, was found outside a house in Ladies Drive, Lerwick, at around 2.05am on Tuesday.
Ross MacDougall, 31, and 27-year-old Dawn Smith appeared at the town's sheriff court on Thursday.
The pair, from Lerwick, are charged with murder and MacDougall faces a second charge of assault with intent to rob.
They made no plea and were remanded in custody, pending a return to court within eight days.
Ms Walker’s death has shocked the island community, which has a low crime rate.
The most recent statistics show 13 violent crimes recorded in a year - this is Shetland's third murder inquiry in 50 years.
Police and local officials have sought to reassure the island community shocked by Ms Walker’s death.
Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell, formerly the most senior policeman on the islands, said: “Shetland is a very safe place and this is very unusual.
“It does cause shock in the community. It’s a small community and everybody feels it.”
Mr Bell praised police handling of the case, which saw officers sent from the mainland, and said his sympathies are with the family.
Ms Walker’s family have thanked people for their support.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, they said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days offering their support.
“We now ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss.”
Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts are with Tracey’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“I would again take the opportunity to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area and also thank those who have assisted our inquiries so far."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 343 of July 30.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.