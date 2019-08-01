Pair charged with murder over death of woman on Shetland Islands

Two people have appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman on the Shetland Islands.

Tracey Walker, 40, was found outside a house in Ladies Drive, Lerwick, at around 2.05am on Tuesday.

Ross MacDougall, 31, and 27-year-old Dawn Smith appeared at the town's sheriff court on Thursday.

The pair, from Lerwick, are charged with murder and MacDougall faces a second charge of assault with intent to rob.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody, pending a return to court within eight days.