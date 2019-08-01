Plastic bag sales down by 90% since 5p charge introduced

Sales of plastic carrier bags in England’s largest supermarkets have fallen by 90% since a 5p charge was introduced in 2015, according to Government figures.

Tesco, Waitrose, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons and The Co-operative Group sold 549 million plastic bags in 2018-19, which was half the number purchased in the previous year.

The country’s plastic bag fee came into effect in England on October 5 2015, with all supermarkets and large stores required to charge a minimum of 5p for every single-use plastic carrier bag they handed out.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said the measure “continues to deliver results”.