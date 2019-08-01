Record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019

A record number of anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the UK in the first half of the year, a charity has said. The Community Security Trust (CST) – which monitors anti-Semitism among the Jewish community in Britain – said the 892 incidents was a 10% increase on the same period last year when the figure stood at 810. Incidents recorded included anti-Semitic graffiti left at the home of Holocaust survivors, “Gas the Jews” written on a footbridge in Liverpool and 85 assaults, including punches, kicking or objects being thrown.

More than a third of the incidents involved social media, with CST chief executive David Delew saying: “The problem is spreading across the country and online, it reflects deepening divisions in our society and it is causing increasing anxiety in the Jewish community.” The 323 reports of anti-Semitism online compares to 221 in the same period last year and included one tweet where a user asked people to help “co-ordinate super secret plans to finally get rid of all (Jews)”, and another where a comparison was drawn between Nazis and Jews in reference to the Gaza Strip being a “concentration camp”. The report from the CST, which has recorded anti-Semitic incidents since 1984, said it was not clear if an increasing number of incidents was a result of better reporting or increased levels of abuse.

“The answer likely lies somewhere in a combination of the two,” it said. Two-thirds of the 892 anti-Semitic incidents recorded by CST in the first six months of 2019 took place in the UK cities with the largest Jewish populations: Greater London and Greater Manchester. The report also makes reference to the Labour Party, saying that 55 incidents related directly to the Opposition in February and March. Allegations of anti-Semitic attitudes have been made against Labour’s leadership in recent months, with MP Ian Austin leaving the party with a broadside, saying there was a “culture of extremism, anti-Semitism and intolerance”.

Ian Austin accused Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn of “supporting and defending” extremists and anti-Semites Credit: Simon Cooper/PA