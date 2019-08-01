- ITV Report
-
England fans taunt Australian 'sandpaper trio' on day one of the Ashes
The 137-year-old cricketing rivalry between England and Australia reached its peak on Thursday on the first day of the 2019 Ashes.
Playing at Birmingham's Edgbaston, the Australian team saw the notorious "sandpaper trio" of David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith reunited for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal that sent the Australian team into disrepute.
Bancroft did not play in the recent Cricket World Cup.
English cricket fans were more than happy to make their feelings known, and when Warner was out, his departure led to an increased amount of boos and chants of "cheerio" around the ground, while fans in the Hollies Stand waved around pieces of sandpaper.
England come to the game as World Cup winners.
Some English fans even donned paper masks of the famous moment Warner broke down in tears as he apologised for ball-tampering at a press conference.
UK satirical website The Poke tweeted a picture of DIY store B& Q with the caption: "Warner, Bancroft and Smith just doing their last minute preparations #TheAshes"
However, not everyone was impressed by the English fans' antics.
Australian cricketer Brad Hogg tweeted a message of support to the sandpaper trio: "THERE BACK!
"Good luck to @davidwarner31 , @stevesmith49 & @cbancroft4 who was always going to be in.
"Who ever gives these three a Boo or two is making a big Boo Boo."
Another Twitter user commented: "I don’t understand this idea of booing or mocking the players who have already accepted their mistake, who have faced the punishment for it.
"Yes, they are humans. An error was made and high time people get over it, I guess."
Soon after Warner's walk, Stuart Broad then snared an edge from Bancroft, caught in the slips, leaving Australia on 17 for two, bringing Smith to the crease, to a similar level of jeering.
England Cricket sent a celebratory tweet, stating: "What a start @StuartBroad8!!"
England batsman Ravi Bopara tweeted his praise for teammate Broad.
He posted: "Go on @StuartBroad8 love how people questioned if he makes the team. Class is permanent."
Australia currently holds the Ashes, the urn traditionally awarded to the winner of cricket's oldest regular international series.
England goes into the first of five tests after winning the World Cup in July and hasn't lost an Ashes series on home soil since 2001.
Australia have not won at Edgbaston since the 2001 Ashes.
For the first time in test history, names and numbers will be on the back of all players' shirts.