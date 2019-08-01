England fans taunt Australian 'sandpaper trio' on day one of the Ashes

The 137-year-old cricketing rivalry between England and Australia reached its peak on Thursday on the first day of the 2019 Ashes.

Playing at Birmingham's Edgbaston, the Australian team saw the notorious "sandpaper trio" of David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith reunited for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal that sent the Australian team into disrepute.

Bancroft did not play in the recent Cricket World Cup.

English cricket fans were more than happy to make their feelings known, and when Warner was out, his departure led to an increased amount of boos and chants of "cheerio" around the ground, while fans in the Hollies Stand waved around pieces of sandpaper.

England come to the game as World Cup winners.