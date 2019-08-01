Scientists use AI tech to predict when people will develop kidney damage

A mobile phone app has sped up the detection of a potentially fatal kidney condition in hospital patients. Credit: PA

Scientists are using artificial intelligence to successfully predict when people will fall ill from acute kidney injury (AKI), one of the biggest NHS killers. Described as the "silent killer" because it can often be diagnosed late and is hard to predict, AKI involves sudden damage or decreased blood flow to the kidneys which is often treatable.

100,000 Die from acute kidney injury every year in the UK .

Without rapid treatment, patients can die, end up on dialysis or need a transplant. The condition contributes to nearly 20% of all hospital admissions and costs the NHS £1.2 billion annually.

AI app being used on a smart phone, which could help predict acute kidney injury (AKI), one of the biggest NHS killers. Credit: PA

The new AI system from DeepMind Health can analyse up to 600,000 data points - such as blood tests, heart rate and blood pressure - and calculate whether someone will develop AKI up to 48 hours in advance. The health and technology company's deep learning algorithm was applied retrospectively to records of more than 700,000 patients from the US Department of Veterans Affairs. It was able to detect 55.8% of all inpatient episodes of AKI and 90.2% of all acute kidney injuries that required subsequent administration of dialysis.

Experts believe up to one in three deaths from AKI may be preventable if clinicians are able to intervene earlier and more effectively. The app has also been found to reduce NHS costs by around £2,000 per hospital patient - from £11,772 to £9,761 for a patient with AKI. They are hoping to pilot the technology in UK hospitals within the next 12-18 months.

Ultrascan of a kidney. Credit: PA