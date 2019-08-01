Significant increase in number of older children and teens going into care

A significant increase in the number of older children and teenagers going into state care in England over the last five years has affected the stability of the system, according to official figures.

The Children’s Commissioner’s 2019 Stability Index shows a growing number of teenagers, who have “complex needs” and more expensive living arrangements, have entered care.

Teenagers were being taken into care because they were experiencing issues including criminal or sexual exploitation, going missing from home and failing to get protection by their parents.

The number of children aged over 13 going into care rose 21% between 2012/13 and 2017/18, while the number of those over 16 in care grew by 25% from 2013/14 and 2017/18.