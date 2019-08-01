Donald Trump announces new tariffs on $300bn-worth of goods in trade war with China

Donald Trump has hit out at Beijing for stalling on trade negotiations. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has announced the US will apply a new tariff of 10% on about $300 billion-worth of products from China. The tariffs, which will be implemented from September 1, are the latest escalation the two countries’ festering trade dispute. Mr Trump tweeted amid slow-moving talks with China that negotiations will continue. But he blamed China for not following through on stopping the sale of fentanyl to the United States or purchasing large quantities of farm goods such as soybeans.

Stocks immediately tumbled on the news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been up nearly 300 points earlier, was down nearly 200 points soon after Mr Trump’s tweets. The US has already applied tariffs of 25% on $250 billion-worth of goods from China. China retaliated with tariffs on $110 billion in American goods, including agricultural products, in a direct shot at supporters of Mr Trump in the US farm belt.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, centre, with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Credit: AP