Waitrose extends scheme to remove packaging from products to more stores

Waitrose is extending its trial to take products out of their packaging following a positive response in the first store. The “Unpacked” scheme was tested in Oxford, with a dedicated refill zone with dispensers for products from pasta to wine, as well as the UK’s first supermarket “pick and mix” for frozen fruit, including mango and strawberries. More than 200 products, from cut flowers, fruit and vegetables to wine, beer, lentils, couscous and seeds, were taken out of their packaging at the Botley Road shop in June as part of efforts to cut waste. Feedback from shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive and ‘Unpacked’ sales have overtaken those of equivalent products in packaging, Waitrose & Partners said.

The ‘Unpacked’ concept includes a refill station for products such as pasta Credit: Waitrose/PA

Now the retailer has announced it is extending the trial in the store beyond the original end date of August 18, and the refillable concept will be rolled out for testing in three more stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon and Wallingford. All three shops will have a dedicated refill zone, with dispensers for dried products such as pasta, the frozen pick and mix, coffee, wine and beer refills, and Ecover detergent and washing-up liquid refillables. There will also be a wide range of unpacked fruit and veg, although it will change to reflect the season and where the produce comes from. Two elements of the trial – the veg kitchen which saw staff preparing vegetables for customers and the “borrow-a-box” option for people instead of bringing their own containers – were not as successful. They will be removed from Botley Road by the end of August and not feature in the new stores, which are getting the unpacked makeover as part of already-planned refurbishments this year.

