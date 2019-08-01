What the papers say – August 1

The front pages are filled with differing views on Brexit, Britain’s declining use of plastic bags and how the Army will tackle cyber threats from Russia. The Labour Party has attacked the Government for an “appalling waste of taxpayers’ cash” over money set aside to cover costs associated with a no-deal Brexit, according to The Guardian.

The Commander of the Field Army says British soldiers are being trained to “counter malign Russian activity” by specialising in “information warfare”, The Daily Telegraph reports. The new division will be the first of its kind in the army and will respond to “fake news” attacks on the UK and launch social media offensives.

Britain’s sales of plastic bags have fallen at least 90% since a 5p charge was introduced, the i newspaper and the Daily Mail both report.

Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to Metro.

New Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has told The Times that the identities of suspected sex offenders and others accused of serious crimes should be kept anonymous until they are charged.

The Daily Express says stamp duty must be slashed to help Britain’s “stagnant” housing market.

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has cut its main interest rates by 25 basis points in its first reduction since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reports.

The UK’s youngest Lotto winner, who claimed £1.875m aged 16, has told the Daily Mirror that she is proof the legal age of players should be raised to 18.

A frequently pillaged Wolverhampton electrician has wired his van with a self-made security system which delivers 1,000 volts to would-be thieves, The Sun reports.