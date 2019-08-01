Worst motorway service area revealed

A motorway service area overlooking the Severn Bridge has been ranked the least popular in England. Severn View services on the M48 in Gloucestershire scored a customer satisfaction rating of just 72% in a survey by watchdog Transport Focus. The Moto-owned site has received several critical Google reviews in recent months.

Credit: PA Graphics

One described it as “tired and overdue a refit”, while another said it is “not very clean” and the restaurant had “flies buzzing about”. Other reviewers described the toilet facilities as “grim”, “falling apart” and “dismal”. The Severn Bridge formed part of the M4 – a major route between west London and south-west Wales – until the motorway was relocated in 1996 and the road renamed the M48. Norton Canes on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire topped the ranking for the second year running in the annual survey, at 99%. Transport Focus surveyed 11,600 customers for their opinion on subjects such as cleanliness, food and drink range, friendliness of staff and value for money at 111 service areas in England between February and April. The second lowest ranked service area was Burtonwood on the M62 in Cheshire, where 73% of visitors were satisfied. This was followed by Cullompton on the M5 in Devon (74%), Frankley southbound on the M5 in Worcestershire (75%) and Charnock Richard southbound on the M6 in Lancashire (77%).

Severn View services Credit: Ben Birchall/PA