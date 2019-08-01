'Worst team in Britain' Fort William FC net first victory after 73 defeats on the spin

A football team described as being the worst in the UK have finally won a game after enduring a miserable 73-game run without a victory.

Fort William FC, who play in the Scottish Highland League, defeated Nairn County 5-2 on Wednesday in a North of Scotland Cup clash to end the run.

Their last win came 840 days ago when they beat Strathspey Thistle 4-1.

The team are looking to add another win when Inverurie Locos visit Claggon Park on Saturday.