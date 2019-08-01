- ITV Report
'Worst team in Britain' Fort William FC net first victory after 73 defeats on the spin
A football team described as being the worst in the UK have finally won a game after enduring a miserable 73-game run without a victory.
Fort William FC, who play in the Scottish Highland League, defeated Nairn County 5-2 on Wednesday in a North of Scotland Cup clash to end the run.
Their last win came 840 days ago when they beat Strathspey Thistle 4-1.
The team are looking to add another win when Inverurie Locos visit Claggon Park on Saturday.
The goal of the match went to Harry Nicolson who struck a superb free-kick past the Nairn goalkeeper.
The club wrote on Twitter: "Unbelievable stuff. A great night at Claggan Park tonight. An unbelievable feeling.
"We would like to thank everyone who came along to Claggan Park tonight.
"And we would like to thank everyone online, around the world who have celebrated with us. Your support doesn’t go unnoticed."
The team, who were featured in a recent BBC Scotland documentary, were congratulated by clubs across the country, as well as by the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Mr Blackford, who is the MP for Ross, Skye & Lochaber, wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations to Fort William FC on an emphatic victory after a 840-day wait."
He added: "A great story of perseverance and dedication. No matter how many times they got knocked down, they dusted themselves down and went again. Good luck moving forward!"