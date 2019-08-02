Belgian woman tells of six-day ordeal in overturned car during heatwave

A Belgian woman who spent six days trapped in her overturned car during one of the country’s hottest spells on record has said thoughts of her children helped her to focus on staying alive.

Corine Bastide swerved off the road into woods last week near the southeast city of Liege. But it was only when relatives were putting up missing posters nearby that they spotted the vehicle.

Ms Bastide, 46, told state broadcaster RTBF during the first night entombed in her car, her mobile phone rang constantly as her family searched desperately for her but she was in such pain she could not reach it.

Temperatures in Belgium rose to more than 40C (104F) last week, but Ms Bastide survived on rain water she collected during a weekend storm.