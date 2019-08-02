Eat, Shop, Save: Beef and Jalapeño Burger with Guacamole

This bun-free burger is great for anyone following a lower-carbohydrate diet, or alternatively placed in a wholemeal bun.

Here is the full recipe, straight from the new cookbook ‘Eat, Shop, Save: 8 Weeks to Better Health’, available from all reputable bookstores and online now. Want to grab yourself a copy? You can do so here .

Did you see the beef and jalapeño burgers that chef and nutritionist, Dale Pinnock showed to the Laherty family on Eat, Shop, Save ?

Method

Place the minced beef, jalapeños, garlic, tomato purée, coriander and a good pinch of salt in a bowl and use your hands to mix together well.

Preheat the grill and line a baking tray with foil.

Divide the meat mixture into 3 and form each portion into a burger patty.

Lay the burgers on the foil-lined tray, place under the grill and cook for 5–6 minutes on each side until cooked through.

Meanwhile, make the guacamole. Halve the avocados lengthways and remove the stones. Scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl and mash well with a fork. Add the remaining ingredients and mix together well, then season to taste with salt.

Serve the burgers topped with a huge dollop of guacamole, along with a generous side salad

Avocados are not only trendy but very good for you, being a great source of oleic acid and vitamin E, which can both benefit heart health.

Online Exclusives

For the best online exclusives and to follow our journey, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and let us know what you think of the series by using #EatShopSave.

Eat, Shop, Save is on ITV and STV on Thursday at 8:30pm. Yesterday’s episode of Eat, Shop, Save is now available on the ITV hub.