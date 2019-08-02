Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Frank Field to stand against Labour at next election as the Birkenhead Social Justice candidate

Frank Field has been MP for Birkenhead in Merseyside since 1979. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Former Labour minister Frank Field will stand against his ex-party at the next general election.

Mr Field sits as an independent after resigning the Labour whip last year, citing anti-Semitism and “nastiness” in the party.

The 77-year-old has been MP for Birkenhead in Merseyside since 1979 and is one of the longest-serving MPs in the Commons.

Frank Field said: 'Mark Twain would have said my political death has been much exaggerated.' Credit: PA

Mr Field said he would fight the next election – currently due in 2022 – as the Birkenhead Social Justice candidate.

Speaking outside Birkenhead Town Hall, he said: “Mark Twain would have said my political death has been much exaggerated.

“I’m here today to announce I will be fighting the next election and I will be standing as the Birkenhead Social Justice Party candidate.”

He said it was “ultimately a sovereign decision for the people of the town to decide who they wish to represent them in the House of Commons”.

“I will be standing again as a candidate at the next election with the aim of doing what I have done for 40 years: always putting the interests of our town and our country first while championing the views and interests of the underdogs in our society.”

