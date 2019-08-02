In Pictures: RAF Chinook joins efforts to shore up dam

Critical work to shore up a dam damaged by severe downpours is continuing amid fears it may collapse.

An RAF Chinook was called in to drop sandbags on the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in Derbyshire, with engineers said to be “very concerned” about the integrity of the structure.

The dam towers above the town of Whaley Bridge, and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes for an unknown length of time due to the risk of flooding.