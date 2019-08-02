New 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twisted

Astronomers have presented a twist on how we see our galaxy, the Milky Way, with a new three-dimensional map.

The galaxy was generally thought to be a flat disc consisting of an estimated 250 billion stars, but fresh analysis suggests it is more warped and twisted.

Looking at the distance of some of the brightest, pulsating stars in the Milky Way, known as Cepheids, scientists at the University of Warsaw were able to build a large-scale 3D model of the galaxy.

“Cepheids are ideal to study the Milky Way structure, because they follow a relation between their pulsation period and their luminosity, meaning that we can measure their intrinsic brightness based on their period,” said Dr Dorota Skowron, first author of the research published in the Science journal.

“The distance can then be determined by comparing the apparent and intrinsic brightness of the star.”