Plane lands on busy road after the 'engine quit'

Motorists driving along a road in Washington state were stunned when a small aircraft joined their commute on Friday.

Authorities say the small plane landed on a busy stretch south of Tacoma, Washington, after a fuel system malfunction caused the plane to stall.

David Acklam was piloting his plane to work when the “engine quit”.

He managed to take control and land the plane in between a gap of traffic, before stalling it at a red light.