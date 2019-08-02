Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill has died, her family has said.

The Kennedy family’s statement followed reports of a death at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Ms Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

The family said: “She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit.”