Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s death at 22 the latest untimely tragedy for family

File photo showing Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill placing a white rose at the Eternal Flame on President John F. Kennedy’s gravesite. Credit: AP

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, has died. She was 22 and is the latest in a series of untimely deaths in the family. The Kennedy family confirmed the death in a statement on Thursday night following reports a person had been found unresponsive that day at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose. The statement was issued by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for Saoirse Hill’s uncle, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

The main home in the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port. Credit: PA

Ms Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney. "She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit," the statement said, adding she was passionate about human rights and women’s empowerment and worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. She attended Boston College, where she was a member of the class of 2020, the university confirmed to The Boston Globe. The Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Barnstable police responded to a home "for a reported unattended death", according to a statement cited by news outlets. Her father, Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs in Guildford.

Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were investigating. The family statement did not include a cause of death, but audio of a Barnstable police scanner call said officers were responding to a report of a drug overdose at the compound. Ms Hill had written frankly and publicly about her struggles with mental health and a suicide attempt while in high school. "My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life," she wrote in a February 2016 column in The Deerfield Scroll, the student newspaper at Deerfield Academy, the elite private school in western Massachusetts she attended. Ms Hill wrote that she became depressed two weeks before her high school junior year started and she "totally lost it after someone I knew and loved broke serious sexual boundaries with me". She wrote that she pretended it had not happened, and when it became too much: "I attempted to take my own life." She urged the school to be more open about mental illness.

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 during his run for the Democratic Party’s nomination Credit: PA