Several bomb blasts reported in Bangkok during ASEAN summit

Several small bombings have been reported in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

Local media reported loud bangs were heard near an elevated transit station and at least two other places on Friday morning.

At least two people were injured, reports added, with Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha ordering an investigation.

A government spokesman said the situation is being closely monitored and security measures have been tightened.

A high-level meeting is taking place this week in Bangkok attended by US state secretary Mike Pompeo and his counterparts from China and several Asian-Pacific countries.