South Korea criticises Japan for removing it from preferential trade ‘whitelist’

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has slammed Tokyo’s “unilateral and arbitrary” decision to remove her country from a “whitelist” of countries with preferential trade status.

However her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono says the move was legitimate.

The two ministers traded barbs on Friday at an annual meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok.

Ms Kang said South Korea is “gravely concerned” by Japan’s decision, saying it challenges the region’s goal of expanding a free flow of trade and commerce.