Tories cut £4.3bn from NHS repair budget to leave hospitals ‘crumbling’ – Labour

The Tories have been accused of performing “smash and grab raids” on NHS capital budgets to leave hospitals “crumbling”.

Labour said nearly £4.3 billion has been stripped from the funds used to repair hospitals and buy equipment since 2014.

The Department of Health said more money is to be ploughed into the health service and buildings are being modernised.

Labour, citing House of Commons research, said capital budgets had been reduced by £4.29 billion since 2014/15.