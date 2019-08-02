UK Weather Forecast: A thunderstorm warning in force across the north on Sunday.

This Evening and Tonight:Any showers will die away through the evening to leave a dry night. With clear spells for many, it will become misty in places by morning, and cool in some rural parts of Scotland and Wales.

Saturday:Early mist soon clearing to warm sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly in the north and west where heavy and perhaps thundery. Cloudier over Northern Ireland with rain developing.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Generally unsettled and breezy at times with heavy, thundery showers and some longer spells of rain, interspersed with warm sunshine. Very warm and humid in southeast England on Sunday.