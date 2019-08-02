UK Weather Forecast: Warm sunshine for most, but a few showers

Today:Starting dry for many with warm spells of sunshine developing through the morning. Scattered showers will break out across parts of Scotland, northern England, southwest Wales and southwest England, these locally heavy. Most staying dry though with light winds.

Tonight:Any showers will fade through the evening, leaving a dry night. The lengthiest clear spells are likely in the west, whilst the east will become rather cloudy.

Saturday:Warm sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west where heavy and perhaps thundery. Becoming cloudier over Northern Ireland with rain later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Generally unsettled and breezy at times with heavy, thundery showers and some longer spells of rain, interspersed with warm sunshine. Very warm and humid in southeast England on Sunday.