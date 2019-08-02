Whaley Bridge dam: Local who chose to stay films 'eerie' deserted town

The empty streets in Whaley Bridge. Credit: Hanna Sillitoe

A nearby resident who ignored calls for evacuation near Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire has described the atmosphere in the area as "eerie". Hanna Sillitoe filmed the village, deserted owing to a nearby dam at risk of bursting, while out running early on Friday - sharing a video to Twitter which shows its streets empty and silent. "It feels eerie here, because in every other sense it’s a completely ordinary Friday," the 40-year-old said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The author added: "The weather is beautiful, the sun is shining… and then a great big Chinook flies over the house and the stark reality of what’s happening upstream hits us again." She said she heard the RAF Chinook sent to help emergency efforts in stabilising the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir with sandbags flying overhead at 5am - later running along the canal, her usual jogging route, to investigate. Despite expecting cordons, she said there were none and she did not have to turn back, continuing on to Whaley Bridge.

A Chinook reinforces the dam on Friday Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Ms Sillitoe said she and other residents of her hamlet, one kilometre away but downstream from the village, were given "conflicting advice", with police advising evacuation but Government flood warning information suggesting they were safe. "We have livestock and horses here," she said. "Our personal decision at present is to stay. "If the dam goes, my cottage is in the firing line down river – we already had bad floods on Wednesday but the water has since subsided. "What will be will be."

Ms Sillitoe’s garden during and after Wednesday’s flooding. Credit: Hanna Sillitoe