Late Rooms and Superbreak collapse: What are my rights?

Superbreak customers should be able to get their money back. Credit: Marvin Meyer

The travel plans of thousands of Britons have been thrown into jeopardy by the collapse of Late Rooms and Superbreak. The two companies ceased operations this week, appointing administrators KPMG. As the summer holidays start, the closure of the York and Manchester-based booking agents couldn't come at a worse time for many of the thousands customers thought to be affected. Late Rooms had 23,000 and Superbreak 19,000 customers with future bookings in the diary. Customers of Superbreak, as an ABTA member, have certain protections enshrined. LateRooms, which wasn't a member, operates in a different set of circumstances. But what are your rights if you've been affected and can you get your money back?

I booked with Superbreak, I get my money back?

Travel plans of thousands of people have been thrown into chaos. Credit: Roman Raizen

On Friday, Superbreak told ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi that "All hotel-only and ticket-only bookings made via Super Break have been cancelled." It added: "All forthcoming trips to Akureyri, North Iceland, have been cancelled." The good news is the vast majority of customers of Superbreak will be able to get their money back. How you get cash back will depend on how you booked and paid for your break. ABTA, which protects consumer rights around holidays, says customers who paid for their trip on their credit or debit card should contact the issuing company to claim a refund in the exceptional circumstances. This applies to customers who made an accommodation only booking with Superbreak, as the company chose not to protect those transactions with ABTA. If you paid for your holiday by any other means, you'll need to contact ABTA directly to obtain a refund. For Superbreak customers who booked a trip with flights, ABTA advises them to contact the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to get a refund.

My booking was with LateRooms - will my trip go ahead?

Holidaymakers who booked directly with LateRooms should be able to go ahead with their trip. ABTA says because bookings are paid for by the company directly to the hotels, they should still be valid. It has advised travellers to contact their hotel to ensure their booking is still in place before leaving home. It says customers with any problems to should contact ABTA directly for further advice.

Customers are advised to contact their credit card company for a refund. Credit: Annie Spratt

I'm already on my holiday, will my return journey be affected?