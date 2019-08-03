A$AP Rocky arrives back in US after being freed from Sweden

Rapper A$AP Rocky has arrived back in the US, according to reports from America, after the court case against him in Sweden was adjourned until August. The 30-year-old rapper was facing an assault charge and had been held for over a month, with prosecutors demanding that the rapper be sentenced to six months. Aerial footage of what is believed to be a private plane carrying A$AP Rocky arriving in the US was broadcast on ABC.

Rapper A$AP Rocky has arrived back in the US, according to reports from America. Credit: ABC/ AP

A$AP Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers - was on trial along with two of his entourage. US President Donald Trump tweeted: "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" In comments posted on his Instagram account, Rocky said his month-long detainment in Sweden had been "a very difficult and humbling experience". The 30-year-old artist wrote "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you."

ABC shot video footage reportedly of A$AP Rocky's plane arriving in the US. Credit: ABC/ AP

The development comes after a witness in the A$AP Rocky assault case revised her story from initial police reports, saying in a Swedish court that she did not actually see the rapper hitting a man with a bottle. The young woman and her friend, giving evidence anonymously, were questioned via video link at Stockholm District Court. Witnesses giving evidence were the highlight of the third day of the trial where Mayers and two other suspects are accused by prosecutors of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30. The rapper’s bodyguard, identified as Timothy Leon Williams, also gave evidence. Whether or not Jafari, who got into an argument with Mayers’ entourage in Stockholm, was hit with parts or a whole bottle has become one of the key issues at the trial.

Both women who gave evidence maintained their previous statements to police that they saw Mayers and his partners beating and kicking Jafari. But one of the women recanted what she witnessed with the bottle. She said she heard the bottle being crushed, though she could not say whether Mayers’ entourage threw the bottle to the ground or hit Jafari with it. She said she did not see Mayers holding a bottle during the scuffle. Her friend said that she did not see anyone hitting Jafari with a bottle. “Everything happened very quickly. We were scared for our lives,” the first woman told the court in Swedish.

“He (Jafari) was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back.” Williams’ evidence closely mirrored what Mayers told the court, adding that the situation was made more complicated due to the language barriers between the rapper’s group and Jafari. His bodyguard said he asked Jafari to “go away” when he approached the group a second time outside the fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm. “I knew something’s not right about him. I’m noticing it because I’m a bodyguard,” Williams said in English. “And now, I’m looking at him like, ‘Yo, what’s wrong with you?’ I’m looking at him and saw that his eyes were really glossy, like he’s on something.” Williams then went on to explain the details of the brawl, explaining how he grabbed Jafari by the shoulders and took him away from Mayers and the rest of his crew.

