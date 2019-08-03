California festival gunman killed himself, officials say

The gunman who opened fire at a California food festival killed himself after officers shot him multiple times, officials have said.

This corrects previous police accounts that the officers fired the fatal bullet.

Police gave the update soon after the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said 19-year-old Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Legan killed three people — including two children — and injured 13 others at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival last weekend.

Authorities say they have not yet been able to determine his motive.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters that the timeline remains the same: Three veteran police officers responded in less than a minute and fired multiple rounds when Legan turned his AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle on them.

Mr Smithee said the officers hit him multiple times and he fell to the ground with the rifle.