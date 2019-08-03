Heathrow Airport cancels 172 flights next week as staff prepare for 48-hour strike

Heathrow will cancel 172 flights on Monday and Tuesday after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a pay offer.

The Unite Union said 88 per cent of its 4,000 members - which includes security guards, firefighters and engineers - voted down the deal.

Industrial action will currently take place on August 5 and 6, with further strikes planned for August 23 and 24.

Those due to fly on days of industrial action have been offered a refund or allow to rebook alternative flights.

Crunch-talks will continue on Saturday as both sides try to thrash out a deal to avoid thousands of Heathrow workers walking out.

Unite union leaders met Heathrow management on Friday, where talks continued until 11pm.

Passengers scheduled to fly on Monday or Tuesday have been told to arrive at least three hours ahead of long-haul departures, and two-hour ahead of short-haul departures, as it may take longer getting through security checks.