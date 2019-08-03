- ITV Report
Heathrow Airport cancels 172 flights next week as staff prepare for 48-hour strike
Heathrow will cancel 172 flights on Monday and Tuesday after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a pay offer.
The Unite Union said 88 per cent of its 4,000 members - which includes security guards, firefighters and engineers - voted down the deal.
Industrial action will currently take place on August 5 and 6, with further strikes planned for August 23 and 24.
Those due to fly on days of industrial action have been offered a refund or allow to rebook alternative flights.
Crunch-talks will continue on Saturday as both sides try to thrash out a deal to avoid thousands of Heathrow workers walking out.
Unite union leaders met Heathrow management on Friday, where talks continued until 11pm.
Passengers scheduled to fly on Monday or Tuesday have been told to arrive at least three hours ahead of long-haul departures, and two-hour ahead of short-haul departures, as it may take longer getting through security checks.
- What are both sides saying?
Unite's members voted by almost 9-1 to reject a pay offer Heathrow said was worth 7.3% over two and a half years.
The union has told the airport not to pay millions of pounds in compensation to airlines for cancelled flights, but instead use the money to settle the dispute.
Wayne King, Unite regional officer, said: "Heathrow faces a compensation bill in the region of #4.6 million from airlines if the planned strikes go ahead.
"Rather than provoking the disruption that strike action will cause, we would urge Heathrow Airport to use this money for an improved pay offer that better reflects the hard work of the workers who keep the airport running safely and smoothly.
"This latest vote for strike action points to growing anger among the airport's workers in a whole range of vital jobs which are essential to the smooth and safe running of Heathrow.
A Heathrow spokesman said earlier: "We are disappointed that Unite has rejected the latest pay offer and will continue to seek an agreement at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas)."
They added: "We also advise passengers to contact their airlines for the latest information, as well as follow our Twitter and Facebook accounts for further updates."
A row flared before any strikes started, when the firefighters' union accused Heathrow of planning to hire a "privatised strike-breaking outfit" from Surrey County Council to replace crews taking industrial action.
The Fire Brigades Union said South East Business Services was set up by the council over four years ago as a separate local authority trading company.
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "This is a backhanded act of strike-breaking from Surrey County Council."