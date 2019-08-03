Advertisement

In Pictures: Charles enjoys glorious sunshine at Highland Games

Prince Charles attended the games on Saturday afternoon. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales has served as chieftain at the Mey Highlands Games in Caithness.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, enjoyed the spectacle of pipe bands, tug of war and tossing the caber during his visit.

He enjoyed good weather for the visit to the games, which focus on traditional sports.

Kilted Charles arrived in glorious sunshine Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
A competitor takes part in the high jump during the event Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
Wick Pipe Band entertained the crowds Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The Prince observed bagpipe players during to his sunshine soaked visit to the games in Scotland.

He was also pictured looking at a long pole, known as a caber, which is thrown by athletes taking part in the games.

Charles met with athletes during his visit on Saturday.

The prince watches a competitor tossing the caber Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
Charles chatted with participants Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The royal kicks a post at the strongman stand Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

As part of the games, local police officers took part in a tug of war.

Thousands of people from around the globe reportedly attended the games.

The games focus on traditional sports and are a popular event in the area.

Police Scotland took on Help for Heroes in the tug of war final… Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
…with Charles acting as judge… Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
…and the Help for Heroes team triumphed Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
Charles watched on as strongman Luke Stoltman lifted heavy stones onto barrels Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The royal chatted with the strongman Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA