- ITV Report
In Pictures: Charles enjoys glorious sunshine at Highland Games
The Prince of Wales has served as chieftain at the Mey Highlands Games in Caithness.
Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, enjoyed the spectacle of pipe bands, tug of war and tossing the caber during his visit.
He enjoyed good weather for the visit to the games, which focus on traditional sports.
The Prince observed bagpipe players during to his sunshine soaked visit to the games in Scotland.
He was also pictured looking at a long pole, known as a caber, which is thrown by athletes taking part in the games.
Charles met with athletes during his visit on Saturday.
As part of the games, local police officers took part in a tug of war.
Thousands of people from around the globe reportedly attended the games.
The games focus on traditional sports and are a popular event in the area.