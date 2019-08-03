'Multiple shooters' open fire at shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

Multiple people have died and at least 18 people have been taken to hospital after "multiple shooters" opened fire at a shopping mall in Texas.

Authorities said shots were fired at the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

Police tweeted a location of the shooting, believed to be in area of a supermarket, reportedly Walmart.

They said the incident had taken place over a "very large area".

People were asked to stay away from the scene, with authorities saying was "still active".