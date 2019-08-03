- ITV Report
'Multiple shooters' open fire at shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Multiple people have died and at least 18 people have been taken to hospital after "multiple shooters" opened fire at a shopping mall in Texas.
Authorities said shots were fired at the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso on Saturday afternoon.
Police tweeted a location of the shooting, believed to be in area of a supermarket, reportedly Walmart.
They said the incident had taken place over a "very large area".
People were asked to stay away from the scene, with authorities saying was "still active".
Local hospitals are reportedly dealing with multiple victims with serious injuries, NBC reported.
The area's mayor said multiple people have lost their lives in the shooting.
Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near Cielo Vista Mall in the city.
She said that suspects have been taken into custody, but was unable to say how many victims there were.