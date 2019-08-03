- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, mainly north and west
A warm day with sunny spells and a few showers developing across the north and west. These could turn locally heavy. Cloudier across Northern Ireland with some patchy rain.
Showers will continue across parts of the north and west tonight, along with more persistent rain for Northern Ireland. Mainly dry in the south and east with patchy mist and fog.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: