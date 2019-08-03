- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells and thunderstorms
Tonight:
Showers will continue across parts of the north and west, along with more persistent rain for Northern Ireland. Mainly dry in the south and east with patchy mist and fog.
Sunday:
Rain across the far west will move eastwards, developing into heavy showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Mainly dry and bright across southern England, where it will be very warm.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: