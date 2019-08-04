Heathrow Airport bosses in last-ditch talks to halt strike action as 177 flights cancelled

Last-ditch talks are taking place between Heathrow Airport and union bosses in a bid to stop planned strike action going ahead.

The UK's busiest airport has already cancelled 177 flights on Monday and Tuesday - roughly one in seven departures - after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a pay offer.

The Unite Union said 88% of its 4,000 members - which includes security guards, firefighters and engineers - voted down the deal which Heathrow said was worth 7.3% over two and a half years.

Industrial action will currently take place on August 5 and 6, with further strikes planned for August 23 and 24.

Whilst the talks are ongoing, airlines are making arrangements to operate flights from different airports in a bid to avoid further cancellations.

The talks are being held under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas.