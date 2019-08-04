Campaigners call for ‘urgent transformation’ of way world’s land is used

Campaigners are calling for an “urgent transformation” in the way the world’s land is used, ahead of a key UN report on land and climate change.

Governments are meeting to approve a special report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is set to be published on Thursday.

The report will look at the climate impacts of land, such as agriculture and deforestation, which account for around a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of rising temperatures for landscapes and society.

It is also expected to look at ways that the land can help tackle climate change and deliver other benefits such as food security and wildlife protection, for example through reforestation and sustainable agriculture.

Ahead of the report’s publication, Dr Stephen Cornelius, WWF’s chief adviser on climate change and IPCC lead, said: “We need to see an urgent transformation in how we use land in the future.