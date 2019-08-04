Cheers as Kylie celebrates same-sex marriage in Brighton Pride headline set

Kylie Minogue was met with roaring cheers when her Brighton Pride headline set celebrated same-sex marriage. The 55,000-strong sell-out crowd rejoiced when the Australian singer’s dance troupe portrayed a gay wedding while she performed Especially For You at the south coast festival. The hit is synonymous with the famed 1987 wedding scene in television soap Neighbours when Kylie’s character Charlene married Scott, played by Jason Donovan.

The 51-year-old’s rendition of the song on Saturday night followed its topical reprisal in the soap last year when a gay wedding took place for the first time on Ramsay Street, marking the historic news of Australia’s legalisation of same-sex marriage. As the star arrived on stage in the East Sussex city’s Preston Park she said she was overwhelmed by the welcome. Showering the crowd with kisses and heartfelt messages, she announced a toast to “health, happiness and love” before telling fans the “wonderful day” was a time for celebration but also “reflection”.

