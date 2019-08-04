Film-maker DA Pennebaker dies aged 94

Oscar-winning documentary maker DA Pennebaker has died at the age of 94.

Frazer Pennebaker said in an email that his father died on Thursday at his home in Long Island, New York, from natural causes.

Pennebaker helped popularise the naturistic style known as cinema verite and made influential movies such as as Don’t Look Back and The War Room.

Subjects of his films included Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, the Kennedys and Jane Fonda.