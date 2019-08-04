Advertisement

Flying Frenchman Franky Zapata completes jet-powered hoverboard Channel crossing

French inventor Franky Zapata has made the first successful crossing of the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard, on his second attempt.

The 40-year-old crossed the Strait of Dover, landing in St Margaret’s Bay, Kent, on Sunday morning having taken off from Sangatte, near Calais.

Franky Zapata made the historic crossing. Credit: PA

Mr Zapata failed in his first attempt last week to make the 22-mile crossing after he crashed into a refuelling boat 12 miles into the flight and fell into the water.

Sunday's successful crossing used a larger boat to make landing easier.

The hoverboard can reach speeds of up 118mph (190km/h) and has five turbines which are powered by kerosene stored in Mr Zapata’s backpack.

Franky Zapata celebrates Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The inventor came to public attention when he took part in a military display as part of France’s Bastille Day commemorations in Paris.