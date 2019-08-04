Iran ‘seizes tanker carrying smuggled fuel’ in Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has seized an oil tanker carrying 700,000 litres of “smuggled fuel” in the Persian Gulf, according to the country's media.

State TV and the semi-official Fars news agency said seven crew members were detained when the ship was seized late on Wednesday.

They did not provide further details on the vessel or the nationality of the crew.

The news agency reported that the ship was seized near Farsi Island, where an Iranian Guard Navy base is located.

The island sits in the Persian Gulf between Saudi Arabia and Iran, north of the Strait of Hormuz.

“This foreign vessel had received the fuel from other ships and was transferring it to Persian Gulf Arab states,” Fars quoted General Ramazan Zirahi, a Guard commander, as saying.