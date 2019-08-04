Boris Johnson ‘determined to deliver’ Brexit referendum claim with £1.8bn NHS pledge

Boris Johnson has pledged £1.8 billion to the NHS. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has said he is “determined to deliver” the promises of the Brexit referendum campaign as he pledged an extra £1.8 billion to the NHS. The Prime Minister receives persistent criticism for the battle bus claim that leaving the European Union would allow the UK to take back control of £350 million a week, with some boosting the NHS. On Sunday, Mr Johnson pledged the sum equivalent to roughly £3.5 million a week will be paid this year. It will add to Theresa May’s £33.9 billion annual increase on the health service by 2023/24.

Boris Johnson has been criticised over the Brexit battle bus claim Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Labour, however, seized on the spending and said it “falls significantly short” of the amount needed to reverse Tory cuts. And the Nuffield Trust health think-tank said the committed sum will “only be a fraction” of what is needed to upgrade 20 hospitals, as Mr Johnson pledged on his first day as PM. Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Johnson praised the “astonishing achievements” of the NHS, but noted the pressures, delays and cancellations facing patients. “Which is why I am so determined to deliver now on the promises of that 2016 referendum campaign: not just to honour the will of the people, but to increase the cash available for this amazing national institution,” he said. The PM noted that his ability to pledge the cash was related to the economy. He wrote: “It is thanks to this country’s strong economic performance that we are now able to announce £1.8 billion more for the NHS to buy vital new kit and confirm new upgrades for 20 hospitals across the country.”

