London teenager Nora Quoirin missing from Malaysian resort after parents find window open in room

A 15-year-old girl from London has gone missing in Malaysia, a family friend has said.

Nora Quoirin, who has learning difficulties, had been on a family holiday at a resort near Seremban, around an hour south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager’s parents reportedly discovered she was not in her room on Sunday morning and that the window was open.

The BBC reported that Malaysian police are using sniffer dogs in their search.