Murder investigation launched after 89-year-old found assaulted in her own home

Police have started a murder investigation after an 89-year-old woman died after being assaulted in her north London home.

One line of inquiry detectives are considering is that burglary was the motive, although they retain an open mind and there have been no arrests, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers believe one or more suspects gained entry to the woman's house in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham, at some point between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Police were called at around 10.45am on Sunday, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Moncrieff of Specialist Crime said: "The woman had clearly been assaulted and, as such, a murder investigation has been launched.

"I want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around Waltheof Gardens and the surrounding area on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

"In addition, somebody locally may be aware of a friend or family member who they saw with blood stains on their clothing, or whose behaviour caused them particular concern on Saturday night or Sunday morning. If so, I need to hear from them."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3149/04aug.